BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE NSC opened at $283.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.66. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

