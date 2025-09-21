BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,609 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Invitation Home by 49.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

