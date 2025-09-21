Brokerages Set MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $119.80

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

MKS Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $128.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02. MKS has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. MKS’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,490.20. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $917,585 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the second quarter worth $956,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the second quarter worth $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 65.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

