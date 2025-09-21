Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $339.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

