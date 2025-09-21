Box, Inc. $BOX is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,866 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. BOX comprises about 3.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in BOX by 9.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in BOX by 248.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 210,350 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in BOX by 11.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 186,423 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.14 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 133,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,125.78. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $254,340.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,944.75. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

