Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. CLSA began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $687.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $685.53. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.