Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $41.72 Million Stake in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned 0.27% of Ares Capital worth $41,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 150,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.