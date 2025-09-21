Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys Shares of 2,602 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

