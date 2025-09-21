Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 21,314 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

