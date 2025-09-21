Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $932.15 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $938.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $366.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $759.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $734.86.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

