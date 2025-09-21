BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.94 and its 200-day moving average is $430.16. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $272.67 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

