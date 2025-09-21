Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BGB opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
