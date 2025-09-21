Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of BGB opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

