Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
BSL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $14.84.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
