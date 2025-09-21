Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Acquires $92,514.68 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) Director Jack Schuler purchased 15,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $92,514.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,235,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,289.76. This represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BDSX opened at $7.13 on Friday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 269.67% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Biodesix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biodesix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $20.00 price objective on Biodesix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Biodesix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,736,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 154,937 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 15.7% during the first quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 549,121 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Biodesix by 99.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Biodesix by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Biodesix by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 125,368 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

