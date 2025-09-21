Bell Bank Has $291,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Bell Bank reduced its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

