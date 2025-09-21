Bell Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $194.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

