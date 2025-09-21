BDF Gestion Sells 953 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

BDF Gestion lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Aptiv stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $86.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

