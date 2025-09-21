BDF Gestion Sells 596 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

BDF Gestion trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $256.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average is $208.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.27%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

