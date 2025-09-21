BDF Gestion Has $1.51 Million Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

BDF Gestion lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of PTC by 15.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in PTC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PTC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $205.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $219.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PTC from $187.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

