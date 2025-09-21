Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 570 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.3% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

