Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 539 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $588,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,035.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.67.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $957.97 and a 200-day moving average of $971.70. The company has a market cap of $421.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

