Baugh & Associates LLC Invests $3.09 Million in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. BHP Group comprises 1.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,953,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,599.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 253,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $8,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.81. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

