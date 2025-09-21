Baugh & Associates LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 2.6% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $510,229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,582,126,000 after buying an additional 1,419,724 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,349,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,059,000 after buying an additional 750,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Southern by 2,780.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 700,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,423,000 after buying an additional 676,302 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.92.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

