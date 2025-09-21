Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.20. 1,596,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,341,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 4.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3,642.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,651,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,988 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.