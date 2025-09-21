Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 334,921 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 292,795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 174,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

