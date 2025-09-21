Bank & Trust Co Has $119,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Atb Cap Markets raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.8%

Schlumberger stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

