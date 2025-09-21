Bank & Trust Co Buys 81 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $222.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $223.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

