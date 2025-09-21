Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 217330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,318 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 347,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,548,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,909,000 after acquiring an additional 467,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,247,000 after acquiring an additional 637,519 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

