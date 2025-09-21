B3 (Base) (B3) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

B3 (Base) (B3) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. B3 (Base) has a market cap of $62.99 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B3 (Base) token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, B3 (Base) has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get B3 (Base) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115,503.68 or 0.99874095 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113,790.70 or 0.98562614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00350114 BTC.

B3 (Base) Profile

B3 (Base)’s launch date was February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,292,670,212 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.0029631 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,587,088.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B3 (Base) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B3 (Base) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.