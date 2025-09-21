AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.8571.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AXOS FINANCIAL from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXOS FINANCIAL from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AXOS FINANCIAL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXOS FINANCIAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of AXOS FINANCIAL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23 shares in the company, valued at $2,073.22. The trade was a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AXOS FINANCIAL by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in AXOS FINANCIAL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in AXOS FINANCIAL by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXOS FINANCIAL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $88.61 on Friday. AXOS FINANCIAL has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.32.

AXOS FINANCIAL (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. AXOS FINANCIAL had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXOS FINANCIAL will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXOS FINANCIAL Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

