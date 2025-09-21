Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.25, for a total value of $672,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,394,261.50. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.29, for a total transaction of $8,312,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,053,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,744,696.78. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $774.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.24, a P/E/G ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $387.06 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $759.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.31.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 target price (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.69.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

