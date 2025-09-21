Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAHFree Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

AVAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.75 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised Aveanna Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 205,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

