Avanza Fonder AB Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Avanza Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3%

CTAS opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $212.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

