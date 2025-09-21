Avanza Fonder AB Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE JCI opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.