Avanza Fonder AB Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $373.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.