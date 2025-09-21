Avanza Fonder AB Buys 1,130 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.6% of Avanza Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atle Fund Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.9% in the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 18,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $30,772,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

ISRG opened at $438.72 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.64 and a 200-day moving average of $503.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

