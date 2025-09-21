Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.