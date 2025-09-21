Atle Fund Management AB Sells 6,088 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Atle Fund Management AB trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 5.8% of Atle Fund Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atle Fund Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4%

BSX opened at $97.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

