Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,330,337.40 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40. Following the sale, the director owned 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,699.20. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,342,678.05.

On Monday, September 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,338,155.70.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $1,347,200.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,315,237.35.

On Friday, September 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,317,613.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,311,788.10.

On Friday, August 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3%

TEAM stock opened at $169.05 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.89.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 47,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

