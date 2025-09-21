Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $16,461,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $7,447,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TEAM opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.76 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 459,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,643,951. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,278 shares of company stock valued at $99,596,944 in the last three months. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.