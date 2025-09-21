Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 481,235 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2,288.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 481,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $74,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock worth $5,346,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.21 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

