Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 12,744 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,744 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $43,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 376.8% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

SOLV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

SOLV stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

