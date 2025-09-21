Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $50.27 Million Investment in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 561,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rubrik by 209.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 31.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $80.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 21,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $1,968,336.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,803.86. This represents a 75.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,149,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 431,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,057,540.44. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,858 shares of company stock worth $17,780,477. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

