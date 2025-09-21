Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $78.65 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,796,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311,868 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.24% of Carnival worth $78,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival by 14,603.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Carnival by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

