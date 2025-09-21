Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 427,213 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.99% of KANZHUN worth $69,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 1,474.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,552,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,130,000 after buying an additional 8,946,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 2,547.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,313,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after buying an additional 5,112,824 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KANZHUN by 24.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,338,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 1st quarter worth $71,111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,629,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after buying an additional 2,678,683 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

KANZHUN Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BZ stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.44.

KANZHUN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

