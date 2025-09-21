Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8%

Equinix stock opened at $791.25 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $781.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

