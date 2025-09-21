Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 4,095 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

