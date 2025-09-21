Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

In related news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

