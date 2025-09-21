Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,103,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,589,000. Collier Financial lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% during the first quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 716,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,614,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102,520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

