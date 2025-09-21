Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $346.78 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.55 and its 200 day moving average is $348.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

